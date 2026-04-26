IDFC First Bank Q4 Profit Rises By 5% To ₹319 Cr

IDFC First Bank on Saturday reported a marginal 5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 319 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2026.
The private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 304 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The lenders' total income increased to Rs 12,183 crore during the quarter against Rs 11,308 crore in the same quarter a year ago, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The interest income increased to Rs 10,553 crore for the reporting quarter, as against Rs 9,413 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
During the quarter, the Haryana government de-empanelled IDFC First Bank and ordered the withdrawal of all state funds following a Rs 590 crore fraud detected in February 2026 at the Chandigarh branch.
The Haryana government has ceased all dealings with the bank and ordered departments to move funds to public sector banks. The State also ordered a CBI investigation into the alleged siphoning of funds.
Regarding the incident in Chandigarh, it said, the bank has fully expensed out the impacted amount in Q4 FY26, for which the post-tax impact is Rs 483 crores. Management is reasonably certain that no further material financial adjustments are required beyond those already recognised.
On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets ratio improved marginally to 1.61 per cent against 1.87 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, its net NPAs, or bad loans, came down to 0.48 per cent from 0.53 per cent in the March quarter of the previous year.