Meta India Reduces Roles in Ad Sales & Marketing as AI Focus Expands Globally

Meta India has cut a small number of roles across ad sales, marketing and contributor teams amid ongoing AI-led restructuring
Affected employees received direct email notices and were offered severance pay worth about four to six months of salary
Sources said Meta did not hold detailed discussions with impacted employees, while India workforce is estimated at around 400 staff
Meta India has reportedly reduced a limited number of positions across ad sales, marketing and individual contributor roles as part of its ongoing internal restructuring linked to its artificial intelligence (AI) shift.
The impacted employees received direct cold emails informing them about the decision. They were also offered severance packages equivalent to roughly four to six months of salary.
According to The Economic Times, sources familiar with the development said the company did not hold detailed discussions with those affected during the process. Meanwhile, industry estimates suggest Meta’s India operations employ close to 400 people, although the company does not disclose country-specific workforce figures.
Meta Global Layoffs Continue
Tech giant Meta is undergoing a large global restructuring exercise that includes cutting nearly 8,000 jobs, or about 10% of its total workforce. The company has also shifted around 7,000 employees into artificial intelligence focused roles while reducing multiple managerial positions across teams.
Overall, Meta’s restructuring and internal transfers have affected nearly 20% of its global workforce across various teams.
Employees reportedly received layoff notifications through targeted emails, with some messages sent in the early hours of the morning.
Zuckerberg AI Investment Push
Meanwhile, internal communications indicate Meta is aiming to build flatter and faster organisations suited for the artificial intelligence era. Chief People Officer (CPO) Janelle Gale reportedly said the restructuring focuses on smaller teams with greater ownership and stronger alignment with AI driven initiatives.
Meta has also increased its investment plans in artificial intelligence. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an internal memo that "success is not guaranteed" and described AI as the most consequential technology of the time while defending the restructuring decisions.