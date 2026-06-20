Mukesh Ambani Maps Five Growth Engines For Reliance, Targets New Scale By 2032

At Reliance Industries’ 49th AGM, Mukesh Ambani detailed a long-term growth blueprint built on five earning engines.
Upgraded oil-to-chemicals, low-cost green power and hydrogen, a transformative AI platform, a scaled FMCG and retail network, and a massive export hub.
He projected each venture could grow as large as the current Reliance, diversifying earnings and reducing external vulnerabilities.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, outlined five distinct value creation pathways for the conglomerate while addressing the shareholders at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The pathways encompass the energy transition, artificial intelligence, consumer products, and an expansive export ambition. He described each as a potential earning engine capable of matching the scale of the company's existing businesses.
"I envision each of these ventures growing as big as today's Reliance in the times ahead," Ambani told shareholders.
The five Pathways
First, the oil-to-chemical business, he said, would see an increase in earnings as soon as the geopolitical conditions stabilise.
He highlighted that the company is strategically reinventing the vertical to reduce vulnerability to external volatility and expand margins.
"We will convert all the crude oil we process into new materials," he said, into high-value outputs, including carbon fibre, speciality materials and green chemicals.
Second, Ambani said the company's "new energy business has entered the phase of accelerated commissioning and early revenues," expressing his confidence in its potential.
He said integrated solar manufacturing and an advanced battery platform would achieve one of the world's lowest-cost round-the-clock (RTC) green power supplies, underpinning a competitive green hydrogen and green chemical ecosystem.
He also expressed his confidence in the growth potential of the underground coal gasification business (CBG).
Third, pointing towards India's ambition to become self-reliant, he said, Reliance Intelligence will become as transformative and consequential as its new energy business.
"AI is becoming a multi-trillion-dollar business globally. Reliance Intelligence, the company's AI platform, will lead this business in India," he said, highlighting that the infrastructure for it is already being built at speed and will become operational in the coming years.
He said the platform will make AI integral to the daily lives of every Indian and every Indian enterprise.
The fourth pathway is concerned with RIL's FMCG business, which Ambani said the company plans to grow into India's largest in the category and the biggest globally.
"It is already among the top few players in various categories and is expanding globally," he said.
The FMCG and retail arm will be anchored in a shared manufacturing and distribution platform serving both direct consumers and millions of kirana merchants via a B2B channel.
Fifth, the most expansive in scope, is a multi-sector export hub Ambani said Reliance aims to anchor, targeting $125 and $150 billion exports by 2032 across manufacturing, gems and jewellery, agriculture and horticulture.
He noted that the hiring for this new venture has already begun, and that the "ambition is not only about creating a larger reliance, but it is also about creating a stronger India."
In his concluding remarks, he stated that these pathways will establish a framework for diversified growth spanning energy, materials, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, consumer enterprises, and international exports.