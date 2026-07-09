Speaking at the launch, Patel said. "India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is emerging as one of the world's largest producers and users of data, making digital infrastructure a key pillar of economic growth. With Viksit Gujarat Data Centre Policy 2026-29, Gujarat will become the best destination for setting up data centres in the country." He said rapid growth in AI, cloud computing, electronics manufacturing and digital services has created unprecedented demand for scalable digital infrastructure.