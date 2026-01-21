Reliance Enters Deep Oversold Zone after Retail Slowdown, $29 Bn Value Erosion

Despite the recent correction, most brokerages remain positive on the stock over the medium term. Of the 28 brokerages tracking Reliance, the median price target stands at ₹1,717, suggesting a potential 23% upside from current levels. At least 11 analysts have price targets of ₹1,750 or higher, while seven brokerages see the stock rising to ₹1,800 or more, the report added.