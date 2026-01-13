Zomato Parent Eternal’s Stock Jumps Over 4% as Shareholding Pattern Reveals Increased Foreign Headroom

Eternal Share Price

Shares of Eternal are currently trading 2.1% higher at ₹291.30, making it the top gainer on the Sensex and Nifty benchmark indices. Although the stock remains nearly 30% below its record high of ₹368.45 due to a recent correction driven by competition and quick-commerce profitability concerns, it has shown strong momentum lately. The stock has gained over 8% in the past month and more than 4% over the last five trading days.