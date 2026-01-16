Reliance Q3 FY26 Results: Net Profit Flat at ₹18,645 Cr, Revenue Surges 10.5% to ₹2.69 Lakh Cr

Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a mixed set of results for the December quarter, with strong contributions from its consumer-facing businesses helping lift revenue even as operating margins narrowed and the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment delivered uneven performance. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate posted a consolidated net profit of ₹18,645 crore for Q3 FY26, while consolidated revenue rose to about ₹2.69 lakh crore.