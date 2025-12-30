Reliance Denies Report of Govt Demanding $30 Bn over Production Losses at KG Basin

It had further claimed that the KG D6 gas field dispute began in 2016 and the case is being allegedly heard by an arbitration panel. The dispute was about two deep-sea gas fields called D1 and D3, located in the Krishna-Godavari basin off the coast of Andhra Pradesh. Reuters had reported that final arguments in the case were heard on November 7, with a decision expected by mid-2026, while the final ruling would remain open to challenge in the courts.