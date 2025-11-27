Shipping Costs Surge Amid Russia Sanctions; India’s Oil Imports Set to Fall to Three-Year Low in December

Freight prices have surged to their highest levels in more than five years as buyers seek alternatives to Russian crude amid ongoing Western sanctions and increased supply from West Asia and the US. Benchmark rates for very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which can transport up to 2 million barrels from West Asia to China, rose to nearly $137,000 a day last week—up 576% so far this year, according to reports. A broader index covering VLCC rates across major routes also climbed to $116,400 a day, a five-year high, Bloomberg reported.