Market Size of GCCs in India May Jump to $110 Bn in 2030: FICCI-Anarock

Raj Menda, Chairman of FICCI Committee on Urban Development and Real Estate & Chairman of Supervisory Board, RMZ Corp, said, "For three decades, India's office real estate market was largely viewed as a cost line to be managed. Today, it is a strategic lever. It shapes where global capital is deployed, where high-value jobs are created, and where India's young workforce chooses to live." India's top-seven cities already host around 800 million sq ft of Grade A office stock, with Bengaluru and the Delhi-NCR together accounting for nearly half of that universe.