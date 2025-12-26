Stonepeak, CPPIB to Launch Open Offer for Castrol India at Premium after BP Deal

"The Acquirer and the persons acting in concerts (PACs) hereby make this Open Offer to the public shareholders to acquire up to 25,71,71,820 (25.71 crore) equity shares, constituting 26% of the equity share capital, at a price of ₹194.04 per share aggregating to a total consideration of up to ₹4,990 crore," according to regulatory filing by Castrol India.