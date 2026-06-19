Reliance Brings AI to Calls, Homes and Apps as Mukesh Ambani Unveils Big AI Push

Mukesh Ambani said India should become a creator and global leader in artificial intelligence instead of relying on technology built overseas.
Reliance announced major AI infrastructure plans, consumer AI products and partnerships with Google and Meta.
The company said AI will now become a core part of Jio’s network, media business and future digital services.
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday said India should focus on building its own artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and avoid depending only on technology created by global companies, as the conglomerate unveiled an aggressive AI roadmap for the future.
Speaking at Reliance Industries’s 49th annual general meeting, Ambani said India must move beyond being a consumer of AI and become a creator, adopter and global leader in the technology.
“In the past, I have spoken to you about the revolutionary power of artificial intelligence. I firmly believe that India should not be a mere consumer of AI created elsewhere. It must become a creator, adopter, and a global leader in AI,” Ambani told shareholders.
Ambani Pushes AI Self-Sufficiency Mission
Ambani said India must speed up efforts to become self-reliant amid growing global uncertainty, particularly in critical technologies and minerals.
He said both energy security and AI independence should become national priorities for the country, stressing that “energy self-sufficiency and AI self-sufficiency must become national missions.”
Ambani also said Reliance Intelligence, announced by the group last year as its new growth engine, has now entered the execution phase and will focus on building profitable AI infrastructure, platforms and services at scale.
Jio Lays Out India-Focused AI Infrastructure Plan
At the AGM, Akash Ambani detailed Reliance’s broader AI strategy and said the company is building what he described as India’s “sovereign AI backbone.”
He said the first 120 MW of AI compute infrastructure will be commissioned by the end of 2026, while the company is also operationalising NVIDIA GB300 systems as part of its AI infrastructure plans.
Akash Ambani said Reliance is building AI services in 22 Indian languages, adding that making AI affordable and accessible for every Indian remains a central focus of the company’s rollout strategy.
AI Expands Across Jio Services and Daily Consumer Use
Reliance also announced several consumer-focused AI products as part of Jio’s growing AI ecosystem. The company said MyJio will now evolve into an AI-powered personal assistant, while Jio TeleFrame has been introduced as an AI operating system designed for homes.
The company also introduced an AI assistant embedded directly inside the Jio network, allowing users to activate services during phone calls simply by saying “Hey Jio” without downloading any separate app.
The AI assistant can transcribe calls, identify multiple speakers during conference calls, generate summaries and reminders, and even perform tasks such as booking cabs, ordering food, scheduling meetings and making restaurant reservations.
Google and Meta Join Reliance’s AI Expansion
As part of its broader AI strategy, Reliance said it is working with major global technology companies to expand AI capabilities for Indian users and businesses.
Ambani said the company has deepened collaboration with Google and will make Google AI Pro powered by Gemini available free for Jio users. Reliance is also working with Meta Platforms to operationalise the Llama open-source AI ecosystem for Indian enterprises.
“No company, however large, can build the future alone,” Ambani said, outlining Reliance’s broader partnership-led approach as the company aggressively expands its AI ambitions across telecom, media, digital services and enterprise infrastructure.