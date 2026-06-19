Reliance invested ₹1.44 lakh crore in FY26 capital expenditure.
Reliance profit jumped 17.8% to a record ₹95,754 crore.
Five-year capex crossed ₹6.48 lakh crore, led by growth investments.
Reliance Industries (RIL) invested ₹1,44,271 crore in capital expenditure during FY26, as the conglomerate reported record revenue, EBITDA and net profit for the financial year despite a challenging global environment.
Addressing shareholders at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said Reliance's consolidated revenue rose 9.8% year-on-year to ₹11,75,919 crore, while EBITDA climbed to a record ₹2,07,911 crore. Net profit increased 17.8% from the previous year to ₹95,754 crore.
"Reliance posted a record high revenue, a record high EBITDA and a record high net profit in FY26 despite global challenges," Ambani said.
The EBITDA performance also helped Reliance achieve a commitment it had made five years ago to double its EBITDA over the period. The company had reported EBITDA of ₹97,580 crore in FY21.
The latest capex figure underlines Reliance's aggressive investment strategy across energy, telecom, retail, digital services and new energy businesses. Ambani noted that the company's cumulative capital expenditure over the last five years stood at ₹6,48,428 crore, or more than $68.4 billion.
According to Ambani, Reliance accounted for nearly one-third of the total capital invested by India's top 50 corporates during the period, making it the country's largest private-sector investor.
Five-Year Capex Crosses ₹6.48 Lakh Cr
Highlighting Reliance's contribution to the economy, Ambani said the company remained India's largest corporate contributor to exports and government revenues during FY26.
Reliance's exports stood at ₹2,78,808 crore during the financial year, accounting for 6.7% of India's total merchandise exports. The company also contributed ₹2,16,472 crore to the national exchequer through taxes, duties and other levies.
"Reliance's contribution to India's inclusive economic growth and nation-building remains unsurpassed," Ambani said. "Reliance has maintained its top position in investing for India's growth."
The company also highlighted its social investments. Reliance's corporate social responsibility (CSR) spending rose to ₹2,248 crore during FY26, which Ambani described as the highest CSR expenditure by a single Indian company.
He attributed Reliance's performance to disciplined capital allocation, proactive risk management and a strong balance sheet supported by growing cash flows.
"These achievements are supported by our prudent capital allocation framework, proactive risk management, a strong balance sheet and growing cash flows," Ambani said.
The group's financial strength was also reflected in recent rating upgrades from global agencies. During the year, S&P upgraded Reliance's credit rating to A-, while Moody's raised its rating to Baa1. According to Ambani, both ratings are now two notches above India's sovereign credit rating.
The record financial performance comes as Reliance continues to expand across traditional energy, consumer businesses, telecommunications, digital platforms and renewable energy projects, positioning itself for the next phase of growth while maintaining one of the largest investment programmes in corporate India.