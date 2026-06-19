Five Commitments Outlined

The first commitment is to make Jio's standalone True 5G network the backbone of India's digital infrastructure. "Our target is to migrate all subscribers to 5G by 2030 while advancing India's leadership position in 6G standards," Akash Ambani said. Jio has crossed 268 million 5G users, the largest single-country 5G network outside China. The company added 77 million 5G subscribers in FY26.