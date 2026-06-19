Akash Ambani outlined five commitments for Jio’s next growth phase, centred on expanding connectivity, AI adoption, digital services, enterprise solutions and global technology exports.
Jio plans to deepen its 5G, broadband and satellite connectivity push as it looks to reach more consumers and businesses across India.
The strategy positions AI and home-grown technology platforms as key drivers of future growth beyond traditional telecom services.
Reliance Jio's next phase of growth will rest on five strategic commitments covering 5G, broadband, artificial intelligence and global expansion, Jio Chairman Akash Ambani said at Reliance Industries' 49th Annual General Meeting.
Addressing shareholders, Akash Ambani said Jio's decade-long journey has built the foundation for a new phase focused on advancing India's digital capabilities. "The next chapter of Jio's growth will be powered by five commitments," he said.
Five Commitments Outlined
The first commitment is to make Jio's standalone True 5G network the backbone of India's digital infrastructure. "Our target is to migrate all subscribers to 5G by 2030 while advancing India's leadership position in 6G standards," Akash Ambani said. Jio has crossed 268 million 5G users, the largest single-country 5G network outside China. The company added 77 million 5G subscribers in FY26.
The second commitment is to expand high-speed home broadband across India. Akash Ambani said Jio AirFiber continues to see rapid adoption, with more than 13 million homes connected through the service so far.
The third commitment focuses on digitising Indian enterprises and small businesses. Akash Ambani said the goal is to help businesses use digital technologies to improve efficiency and growth.
The fourth commitment is to make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone. Akash Ambani said this involves integrating AI across Jio's consumer technology platforms to deliver smarter, more personalised experiences. He linked this goal to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's vision of making India a global leader in AI.
The fifth commitment is to take India's technological capabilities to the world. Akash Ambani said this will involve using Jio's proprietary deep-tech innovations to strengthen the company's presence in global markets.
Akash Ambani said Jio's subscriber base has crossed 524 million, reinforcing its position as India's largest telecom operator. He added that Jio now has the largest 5G subscriber base of any single-country operator outside China.
Satellite Connectivity Plans
He also said Jio is evaluating the development of a sovereign low Earth orbit satellite constellation for India as part of its long-term connectivity strategy.
The company is building ground station infrastructure required for satellite operations and has partnered with global satellite constellation providers to lease satellite capacity. According to Akash Ambani, these partnerships will help accelerate the rollout of satellite-based services while Jio builds the technological and operational capabilities needed for an indigenous satellite communications ecosystem.