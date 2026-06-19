Reliance AGM 2026: Jio Looks Skyward With 'LEO' Satellite Internet Plans

Reliance Jio is launching its own sovereign LEO satellite constellation for India.
Announced by Akash Ambani, the constellation will extend high-speed broadband and direct-to-device links to remote parts of the country.
The move highlights Jio's intent to extend connectivity beyond the reach of the terrestrial network
Reliance Jio is planning to build its own sovereign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation for India, Jio Chairman Akash Ambani announced at the 49th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries on Friday.
Jio is pursuing a dual strategy, leasing capacity from the existing global satellite constellation operators to accelerate service availability, while simultaneously building its own long-term sovereign capability.
In the meeting, Jio revealed its plan to take on high-speed home broadband to every part of India, through Jio AirFiber.
Satellite Internet In India
Ambani said satellite connectivity would serve as the bridge to parts of India that terrestrial infrastructure cannot easily reach.
"There are still the remotest of villages, island communities and border outposts where the Jio network cannot reach. For them, satellite connectivity will be the bridge to the rest of India," he said.
The Chairman also said that Jio's 5G network has crossed 268 million subscribers, making it the largest such network operator outside China.
On the broadband home front, Jio AirFiber has reached 13 million homes and is expanding at a rate of 60,000 new households every day.
First India-Based LEO Constellation
The move highlights Jio's intent to extend connectivity beyond the reach of the terrestrial network and position the company to compete in a segment currently dominated by foreign players.
According to a CNBC report, Jio has submitted a proposal to the space regulators IN-SPACe for a constellation operating at approximately 650 kilometres altitude, designed to offer both broadband and direct-to-device connectivity services, with deployment expected over the next two to three years.
The project would make Reliance the first Indian company to build a large-scale LEO constellation.
The announcement comes at a significant moment, when India has effectively frozen approvals for Starlink to begin commercial operations, citing concerns about the use of its satellite terminals in the Iran War, reported Bloomberg.