Musk’s Starlink Faces Fresh Hurdle in India as Govt Flags Satellite Data Routing Risks

India is reviewing Starlink’s satellite internet system due to security concerns linked to inter-satellite laser technology.
Officials are examining whether data routing through such systems poses regulatory challenges.
The government has not yet granted security clearance to Starlink or other satcom players.
The Indian government is unlikely to permit the use of laser-linked inter-satellite systems for providing internet services, according to a report by The Economic Times. The concern has emerged as a key hurdle for Elon Musk’s Starlink, which uses this technology in its newer satellites.
The technology, called laser inter-satellite links (LISL), allows satellites to directly communicate with each other in space. This creates a mesh-like network that can route data across multiple satellites before sending it back to Earth. Officials worry this design could raise security risks and make it harder to track where data travels.
According to the report, the government has flagged concerns that Indian users’ data could pass through foreign jurisdictions or surveillance-sensitive regions before reaching its destination. Starlink has been asked to address these issues, and safeguards are being explored to ensure data generated in India remains within approved pathways.
Security Concerns over Laser-Linked Satellites
Officials have pointed out that LISL technology creates a highly flexible routing system that operates outside traditional national telecom infrastructure. This raises questions about oversight and control of data flows.
People cited in the report said that the system is controlled by SpaceX in the US, which can remotely manage connectivity and routing. This has added to concerns about how much control a foreign operator could have over critical communications.
The government is also reviewing whether such systems could be used in sensitive situations, including conflict zones, where routing and coverage can be altered remotely.
Impact on Starlink and Other Players
Starlink is in talks with Indian authorities to address security concerns and has been setting up local gateways and control centres. Officials may require that any data from Indian users be routed only through domestic gateways.
The report noted that older Starlink satellites do not use laser links, but newer ones do, which makes the issue more relevant for future deployments in India.
Other satellite communication firms such as Jio-SES and Eutelsat OneWeb are not using laser inter-satellite links, potentially giving them a smoother regulatory path. Amazon Leo’s application is still under review, while none of the approved firms have yet received final security clearance to begin services, the report said.