Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO Timeline, AI Push and Key Things to Watch

The biggest focus of this year's AGM will be an update on the IPO timeline for Reliance Jio. Ambani had earlier indicated a listing in the first half of 2026. According to a Financial Times report, Reliance could lodge a draft prospectus for a $4 billion offering with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) ahead of the meeting. At $4 billion, Jio's IPO would surpass Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion share sale to become the largest listing in Indian history.