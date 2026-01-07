RBI Proposes to Cap Banks’ Dividend Disbursal at 75% of Net Profit

The cap will be applied in a graded manner based on banks’ common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital levels. Banks with weaker capital positions will not be allowed to pay dividends at all, while better-capitalised banks will be permitted to pay higher dividends. For instance, banks with CET1 levels just above the minimum requirement can pay only 20–30% of adjusted profit after tax, while banks with strong capital buffers can pay up to 100% of adjusted profit, subject to the overall 75% cap.