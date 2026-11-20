The sales figures support this reading. Some 51.3% of respondents expect sales to rise, against 9.7% expecting a decline. For new orders, the corresponding shares are 46.8% and 10.4%. Profit expectations are also positive, with 37.0% anticipating an increase and 18.2% a fall. Nearly six in ten firms, 57.6%, have either signed off on or intend to make new investments, broadly unchanged from 57.1% in July.