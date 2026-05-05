Marico Q4 Profit Rises 14%; Margins Under Pressure From Rising Costs

Marico FY26 profit rises 9% to ₹1,813 crore, Q4 up 18%
Revenue jumps 22% in Q4, driven by domestic demand and global business
Higher raw material and ad spends pressure margins despite profit growth
FMCG company Marico posted a 18.26% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹408 crore for the quarter ended on March 31.
Marico reported a 9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,813 crore for FY26, driven by steady revenue growth and portfolio expansion, even as quarterly performance showed signs of margin pressure.
The owner of the Parachute brand posted a net profit of ₹391 crore for the quarter ended March 31, registering a 14% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
Following the earnings announcement, the stock of the company ended at ₹808.95, up 3.12%, on BSE.
The FMCG major’s revenue from operations rose to ₹13,611 crore in FY26, compared with ₹10,831 crore in the previous year, driven by domestic demand and international business contribution.
Consolidated revenue from operations grew 22% YoY to ₹3,333 crore in the fourth quarter, up from ₹2,730 crore a year ago. Sequentially, though, revenue slipped from ₹3,537 crore reported in the third quarter, the company informed in a regulatory filing today.
Cost Pressures and Advertising Spend Weigh
The financials show a notable increase in expenses, particularly in raw material costs and advertising spending. Total expenses for FY26 rose to ₹11,538 crore, up from ₹8,923 crore last year.
Despite this, Marico maintained profitability, with profit before tax rising to ₹2,277 crore, suggesting operational resilience even in a cost-heavy environment.
Acquisitions and Portfolio Expansion
FY26 also saw Marico sharpen its focus on emerging consumer categories through acquisitions. During the year, the company increased its stake in Plix to 60%, acquired full ownership of True Elements, and picked up controlling stakes in Zea Maize (4700BC) and Cosmix Wellness.
These moves are aimed at strengthening its presence in the health, wellness and digital-first nutrition segments, which are becoming key growth drivers for FMCG companies.
Additionally, the company undertook internal restructuring by integrating the Just Herbs business into the parent entity, although this had no material impact on consolidated financials.
Dividend and Outlook
The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.
While Marico continues to benefit from diversified revenue streams — with international business contributing meaningfully — the March quarter highlights near-term challenges from inflationary pressures and elevated spending.