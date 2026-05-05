Raymond Ltd on Tuesday reported a 53 cent decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations at ₹11.93 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, impacted by an exceptional item outgo.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit from continuing operations at ₹25.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Raymond Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹602.91 crore as against ₹557.46 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, it added.
Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹587.14 crore as compared to ₹556.85 crore in the year-ago period.
In the fourth quarter, Raymond Ltd, which is into aerospace, defense, precision technology and auto components, said it had an exceptional item outgo of ₹20.03 crore.
For the fiscal FY26, consolidated net profit from continuing operations was at ₹53.54 crore as compared to ₹52.02 crore in FY25, the company added.
Consolidated revenue from continuing operations in FY26 stood at Rs 2,212.1 crore as compared to Rs 1,946.84 crore in FY25, it added.
"FY26 was defined by healthy growth across our core aerospace, defence, and precision technology segments, maintaining resilience even through the final quarter," Raymond Ltd Chairman & MD, Gautam Hari Singhania, said.
On the road ahead, he said, "Our strategy remains clear: we are investing in high-moat sectors where our technical expertise provides a competitive edge. As our subsidiaries continue to deliver strong operational results, our priority is now to scale at pace with global demand."