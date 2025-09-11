  1. home
e-commerce

Amazon Rolls Out 10-Minute Delivery Service Amazon Now in Mumbai Ahead of Festive Sales

Amazon India has expanded its 10-minute fulfilment service, Amazon Now, to select neighbourhoods in Mumbai, becoming the third city after Bengaluru and Delhi

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Amazon shares
Summary
Summary

  • Amazon Now (10-minute delivery) expanded to Mumbai, third city after Bengaluru and Delhi

  • Rollout timed ahead of the Great Indian Festival (Sept 23) to capture peak demand

  • Amazon opened 100+ micro-fulfilment centres (dark stores) across the three cities; plans “hundreds more” by year-end

  • Early metrics: ~25% month-on-month order growth in Bengaluru/Delhi; Prime users who try it order ~3x more

  • Service offers minutes delivery for essentials, hours for wider grocery/fresh, and fast access to ~40,000 items

Amazon India has extended its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to select neighbourhoods in Mumbai, the company said, marking the third city for the 10-minute fulfilment offering after Bengaluru and Delhi.

The move comes as Amazon ramps up logistics ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale that begins on September 23 and follows internal pilots that the company says produced strong early demand.

Amazon said daily orders for Amazon Now in Bengaluru and Delhi have been growing about 25% month-on-month and that Prime members who try the service shop more frequently, reportedly tripling their order rate.

To power the expansion, Amazon has opened more than 100 compact micro-fulfilment centres (dark stores) across the three cities and plans to add “hundreds more” by year-end 2025 to broaden coverage and speed.

How the Service Works?

The service places a curated selection of essentials close to customers using small, tech-enabled centres that optimise inventory to local demand. Amazon Now promises deliveries of the most common household items in minutes, a wider grocery and fresh assortment within a few hours and quick access to over 40,000 items in hours, with same-day and next-day availability for millions more through the broader Amazon network.

Launching and scaling quick commerce ahead of the key shopping period is a deliberate push to capture last-mile demand during the festival window. Amazon said the accelerated fulfilment capability will complement its larger logistics network as it competes for market share when consumers shop heavily for electronics, groceries, home goods and gifts.

Quick-Commerce Competition

Amazon Now enters a crowded and fast-moving segment that includes long-standing players such as Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto, plus newer entries from large Indian groups and rivals like Flipkart Minutes and JioMart.

Analysts say fast-delivery services can shift consumer behaviour and increase basket frequency, but require dense store networks and tight inventory management to be profitable.

Amazon emphasised that Prime members receive unlimited fast deliveries and that the company is using subscription benefits to boost adoption. Customers can check service availability in the Amazon app by looking for the “10 mins” icon; the company will expand neighbourhood coverage progressively as it brings new dark stores online.

Logistics, Unit-Economics Challenge

While Amazon highlights growth metrics, quick commerce remains operationally intensive: success depends on highly localised demand forecasting, last-mile staffing and thin margins on small orders. Amazon’s plan to scale hundreds of micro-fulfilment centres suggests a long-term bet on converting quick convenience into steady, higher-frequency shopping habits.

Key indicators to follow will be how quickly Amazon widens Amazon Now’s footprint in Mumbai, whether the service sustains its month-on-month growth as it scales and how pricing, delivery fees and merchant partnerships evolve as competition intensifies during and after the festive season.

