News

Dunzo Cofounder Kabeer Biswas Moves On From Flipkart Minutes After Just 10 Months

Kabeer Biswas, who was brought in to spearhead Flipkart’s quick-commerce initiative, has exited the company after a brief stint of about 10 months, according to a report. Flipkart is expected to formally communicate his departure soon, and an internal leader is likely to take over the role