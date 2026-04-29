Greenply Q4 Net Profit Surges 86.7% to ₹31 Cr, Revenue Up 19.6%

Greenply Industries Ltd, one of the leading players in the plywood and MDF industry, on Tuesday reported an 86.7 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 31 crore for the March quarter of FY26.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 16.6 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Greenply.
Its revenue from operations rose 19.64 per cent to Rs 776.24 crore in the March quarter of FY26. It was Rs 648.77 crore in the year-ago period.
According to the company, Greenply "achieved its highest ever consolidated revenue" in Q4/FY26.
During the quarter, its revenue from plywood and allied products increased 14.6 per cent to Rs 588.5 crore.
Its MDF (Medium-density fibreboard) business jumped 39.6 per cent to Rs 189.4 crore.
Total expenses of Greenply Industries increased 17.16 per cent to Rs 713.26 crore.
Greenply Industries' total income, which includes other income, rose 18.9 per cent to Rs 778.87 crore Q4.
Shares of Greenply Industries Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 255.10 apiece, down 3.07 per cent from the previous close.