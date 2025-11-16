Pune Labour Commissioner Summons TCS over Complaints of ‘Illegal’ Layoffs

The Pune Labour Commissioner has summoned TCS on November 18, following complaints over its recent layoffs.
IT employees’ body NITES has accused the company of “illegal termination” and “unlawful layoffs,” filing multiple complaints.
TCS had announced in July that it would cut around 2% of its nearly six-lakh workforce, roughly 12,000 employees.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been summoned by the Labour Commissioner’s Office in Pune on November 18, over matters related to the recent layoffs the IT major has been going through. The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an IT workers’ body, has filed multiple complaints against the company over what it calls “illegal termination of employment and unlawful layoffs.”
In July this year, TCS announced that it would reduce its workforce by about 2%, roughly 12,000 employees, from its nearly six-lakh-strong workforce.
After the company’s second-quarter results, TCS’s headcount fell below six lakh for the first time in several quarters, as around 19,755 net employees exited. However, the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer, Sundeep Kunnumal, said that only around 6,000 of these were let go as part of a restructuring exercise.
He dismissed social-media claims that the company had fired between 50,000 and 80,000 workers, calling such figures “not factual” and “extremely exaggerated.”
However, NITES, in its complaint earlier this year, claimed that employees were being asked to resign rather than being formally terminated.
In a statement on Saturday, NITES said that over the past several months it had received a large number of complaints from TCS employees across various locations regarding abrupt terminations, forced resignations, denial of statutory dues and coercive employment practices.
“After reviewing the grievances and supporting documents, NITES assisted the affected employees in filing formal complaints before the competent authority. The initiation of proceedings by the Labour Commissioner reinforces that every employer is legally bound to follow due process and cannot act in violation of labour laws,” it added.
NITES has also written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that TCS has illegally laid off nearly 2,500 mid- to senior-level employees in Pune.
The layoffs by the Mumbai-based IT giant are part of a broader “restructuring exercise” aimed at making the company “future-ready” amid rapid disruption in the sector due to artificial intelligence (AI) and US tariffs.
The process is expected to continue throughout FY26 and impact employees across geographies and business domains.