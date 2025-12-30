Chief Secretaries’ Meet Calls for Increasing Years of Schooling to Improve Labour Productivity

As per the data, each additional year of schooling is said to lead a 0.37% increase in GDP. India has 13.37 years of schooling, compared to 14.91 years and 15.92 years for Russia and the US, respectively. Brazil has 15.79 years of schooling. According to the ET report, the recommendations by the secretaries suggested that if India is able to extend its expected years of schooling to 18 years, it will add nearly ₹6.12 lakh crore to the GDP, 1.85% higher than the current GDP. Though number of years of schooling does not directly add to GDP mechanically, they raise human capital, which improves labour productivity and gradually increases output per hour worked.