Jio Tops In 5G Speed, Availability, Its Utilisation By Subscribers: Open Signal

According to the report, 5G download speed during the study period was 199.7 megabit per second (mbps) which is 11 times more than 4G download speed on its network. 5G speed on Bharti Airtel network was 7 times more than that of 4G at 187.2 mbps while Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G network showed download speed of 138.1 mbps which was six times faster.