Cars to Become More Expensive in 2026: These Automakers are Hiking Prices on New Year

Several carmakers, including Hyundai, JSW MG Motor, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz will raise vehicle prices from January 2026.
The automakers have attributed the move to higher raw material, logistics and operating costs.
Hyundai will increase prices by about 0.6%, while others plan hikes of up to 2–3%, with companies citing inflation as a major reason.
Several car manufacturers in India have announced that they will increase the prices of their vehicles from January 2026, blaming rising raw material prices, higher logistics costs, and overall operational expenses.
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it will raise prices by around 0.6% across all its models, with effect from January 1, 2026. The company said the decision was driven mainly by an increase in the cost of precious metals and key commodities used in automobile manufacturing.
In a regulatory filing, Hyundai said it has made continuous efforts to control costs and reduce the impact on customers. However, due to sustained input cost pressure, the company has been forced to pass on a small portion of these costs through a limited price increase.
Other major carmakers have also announced similar moves. JSW MG Motor, Renault India, Nissan Motor India and Mercedes-Benz India will all revise prices upward from the New Year.
JSW MG Motor, Renault and Mercedes-Benz said prices will rise by up to 2% across their entire model portfolios. Mercedes-Benz cited higher operating expenses, inflationary pressures and an unfavourable euro-rupee exchange rate, which has increased the cost of imported components.
Such price hikes are usually part of annual revisions undertaken by automakers and they increase prices twice a year, once in January and then in April.
The price revision is expected to affect some of JSW MG’s most popular vehicles. According to The Times of India, the Windsor EV, currently MG’s highest-selling electric car, could see a price increase of up to ₹35,000, taking its ex-showroom price to around ₹14.25 lakh. MG’s entry-level electric model, the Comet EV, is also likely to become costlier by about ₹20,000, with revised prices expected at around ₹7.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
Nissan Motor India will implement a sharper price hike of up to 3% from January 1, 2026. The Japanese automaker currently sells only the Magnite, a sub-compact SUV, in the Indian market. The Magnite is presently priced between ₹5.62 lakh and ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). After the revision, prices are expected to rise to approximately ₹5.79 lakh to ₹11.23 lakh.