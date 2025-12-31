Cars to Become More Expensive in 2026: These Automakers are Hiking Prices on New Year

The price revision is expected to affect some of JSW MG’s most popular vehicles. According to The Times of India, the Windsor EV, currently MG’s highest-selling electric car, could see a price increase of up to ₹35,000, taking its ex-showroom price to around ₹14.25 lakh. MG’s entry-level electric model, the Comet EV, is also likely to become costlier by about ₹20,000, with revised prices expected at around ₹7.7 lakh (ex-showroom).