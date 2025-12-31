Indian Imports of Russian Oil Decline in December; Reliance May Limit the Fall

According to the report, overall deliveries to India slowed to about 712,000 barrels per day in the second week of December, citing Kpler data. Government officials said daily flows this month are likely to average around 800,000 bpd. Kpler data also showed reduced flows to HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd., while the Mundra oil terminal and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. took no Russian crude deliveries in December — the first such instance since September 2022.