RBI Warns Asian Equity Rally is Overly Narrow, Led by Few AI-Linked Tech Giants

Concentration at the Top

Data cited by the RBI shows that equity returns are unevenly distributed across markets. In the United States, just seven stocks account for half of the S&P 500’s gains, while in Hong Kong six stocks contribute an equivalent share. The concentration is even sharper in parts of Asia, where two stocks explain half of the year-to-date gains in South Korea and a single stock accounts for 50% of Taiwan’s gains. While broader indices have posted strong year-to-date performance, with the KOSPI up 72.3%, the Hang Seng rising 27.4% and the MSCI Asia-Pacific gaining 23.5%, the RBI said these headline figures obscure the narrow base of contributors.