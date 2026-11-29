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Sunil Mathur: Grid renewal, from transmission to distribution, has already started. We are installing 765-kV HVDC systems in India. We also have substations at 440 kV and 220 kV. It is a matter of time before the transmission and distribution grids are in place.

We have to double our generation capacity in the next three to five years. A large number of generation projects have been announced. Pumped storage is coming up, solar is growing rapidly and wind is also increasing. All of this can make the grid unstable, which is why we need technologies to stabilise it across transmission and distribution.

We will also need to manage the grid, particularly at the distribution level, taking into account demand and weather conditions. That is where forecasting becomes important. We also have grid-scale batteries.

I believe the next three to five years will be important. The energy cycle is a 10-year cycle, and India will double its energy requirements in five years, as the government has said publicly. It will double them again five years after that.

We are moving from around 256 GW or 300 GW of capacity today to more than 520 GW by 2030, and then to 1,000 GW by 2040. That is a massive expansion. It translates into transmission capacity increasing from 500,000 circuit kilometres to more than one million circuit kilometres, along with expansion across the entire distribution chain.

We are looking at a 10- to 15-year cycle in the energy sector.