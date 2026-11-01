The regulator began functioning in earnest only in 2009. But corporations soon began resisting merger rules, arguing that approvals took too long and that the thresholds for requiring approval were too low. When the merger-control regime of CCI finally kicked in in 2011, the CCI attempted to address these concerns through a series of concessions. It exempted specified routine transactions from notification, clarified the rules for deals with limited links to India, allowed interconnected transactions to be covered by a single filing and simplified the default notification form.