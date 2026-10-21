A

Eveready is a highly regarded, trusted and credible brand. It has been around for decades, going back to the Union Carbide days, and enjoys very high awareness and trust among consumers.

But prior to the Burmans coming in, there was almost a decade during which growth in the organisation was absolutely flat. I think the primary change was the recognition that, like any consumer-facing organisation, the brand needed to grow. Since they came in, we have registered growth at various stages, compared with a decade of being flat.

There were many things that needed to be set right to regain momentum. It started with getting the right set of people to take the organisation forward and making policies that were conducive to attracting and absorbing younger talent.

We also undertook a large route-to-market (RTM) transformation a couple of years ago. It was done quickly, and then it took some time to stabilise the RTM. Traditionally, the organisation was extremely general-trade heavy. Post the Burmans coming in, and with a lot of new talent joining the organisation, today roughly one-third of our business comes from alternate channels. That has given us the ability to partner with e-commerce, quick commerce and modern trade.

Modern trade retailers in India traditionally did not keep flashlights. We had to convince them and, over a period of time, build demand and get them to stock and sell flashlights.

We are also partnering with players such as Zepto to propagate batteries. If you go back a few years, when you ran out of batteries at home, you would typically go downstairs, call a retailer or send the domestic help. By the time you got the batteries, the earliest could be 15 minutes.

Today, an app can probably get batteries delivered to your home in around 9.5 minutes. Batteries are a category where, when you need them, you need them. You don't want to wait. So e-commerce and quick-commerce channels are very friendly for the battery category.

So, people, go-to-market transformation, alternate channels, premiumisation, expansion of the portfolio within batteries, new kinds of batteries, expansion within non-batteries, strengthening the lighting portfolio and driving innovation have all become central pillars.

You can't keep doing the same thing again and again. You need to innovate. There are many examples of innovations that I can share with you that have hit the market over the last two or three years.

As a result, there has been a change in mindset and approach: we should not be doing anything less than double-digit growth, like any regular company. Eveready is very unique in its approach because we sit at the intersection of a large-scale FMCG company and an FMEG company.

When you talk about batteries, it is more FMCG. Your reach could be as high as around 4.5 million outlets. When you talk about lighting, small appliances, wires, MCBs and electrical accessories, you are talking FMEG. Those products are mainly propagated through electrical outlets across the country.

So we manage and straddle both, while e-commerce and modern trade continue to provide an umbrella across the two.

All of this has come in as a mindset and culture with the new family coming on board.