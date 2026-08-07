Siemens Energy India Q3 Net Profit Up 68% to ₹441 Cr

Siemens Energy India Ltd (SEIL) has posted a nearly 68% jump in net profit to ₹441 crore in the April-June quarter of this financial year, compared to the year-ago period.
The company's net profit stood at ₹263 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Siemens Energy India said in a statement issued late in the evening on Thursday.
"Our strong Q3 FY2026 performance underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy," Guilherme Mendonca, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, SEIL, said in the statement.
SEIL follows the October-September financial year.
The company's revenue increased 39.3% to ₹2,486 crore in the quarter from ₹1,785 crore a year ago, primarily supported by robust order backlog and execution.
The company's order backlog increased to ₹19,331 crore from ₹16,601 crore.
Mendonca further said that healthy revenue growth, expanding profitability, and a robust order backlog provide a solid foundation for sustained value creation.
"With India adding more than 30 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first half of CY2026 and power demand rising globally – driven by electrification, industrial growth, and AI-enabled data centers – the need for stronger, smarter, and more flexible energy infrastructure has never been greater," Mendonca said.
"Backed by technology leadership, local manufacturing capabilities, and execution excellence, we remain committed to enabling our customers' energy transition journeys, while delivering profitable and sustainable growth," Mendonca added.