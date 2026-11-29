The court has, however, said the final judgement in the case will have a bearing on the decisions passed in the meeting. Noel has been successful with his plea on rearranging the agenda of the meeting, and discussions on his restructuring plan to avoid TSPL listing and arranging Rs 25,000 crore for the liquidity-starved Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest private shareholder having a 18 per cent stake in TSPL, will be taken up first.