PNB Housing Finance Q4 Profit Rises 19% to ₹656 Crore

PNB Housing Finance on Monday reported a 19 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 656 crore in the March quarter.
The housing finance company promoted by the Punjab National Bank, had earned a net profit of Rs 550 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.
Total income during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year rose to Rs 2,172 crore from Rs 2,037 crore in the year-ago period, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's interest income in Q4FY26 was higher at Rs 2,054 crore, as against Rs 1,906 crore in the same period a year ago.
Net interest income grew 11 per cent to Rs 813 crore at the end of March 2026 as against Rs 734 crore a year ago.
However, the net interest margin declined to 3.69 per cent from 3.75 per cent in Q4 FY25.
The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) eased to 0.93 per cent as against 1.08 per cent at the end of March 2025, it said.
Asset under management (AUM) rose 13 per cent to Rs 90,921 crore as on March 31, 2026 as compared to Rs 80,397 crore at the end of last quarter of FY25.
For the entire 2025-26, the mortgage lender reported an 18 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 2,291 crore, from Rs 1,936 crore in the previous fiscal year.
Total income during the year rose to Rs 8,505 crore from Rs 7,661 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 for FY26, subject to the shareholder's approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.