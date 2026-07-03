India’s Family Offices Are Coming of Age as LPs in Domestic PE/VC Firms

Not too long ago, if you attended a private equity (PE) fundraising meeting in India, chances were that most of the discussion would revolve around overseas investors. Global pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and endowments were the cornerstone of fundraising for many domestic PE and venture- capital (VC) firms. Indian family offices were interested observers, occasionally participating through direct deals or co-investments, but rarely viewed as a meaningful source of capital for the industry.
That picture is changing and changing faster than many people realise. Over the past few years, one of the most encouraging developments that have been witnessed is the growing participation of Indian family offices as limited partners (LPs) in domestic PE and VC funds. It may not make headlines every day, but it is quietly altering the capital landscape in India. More importantly, it suggests that Indian wealth is beginning to play a larger role in funding Indian enterprise.
The emergence of family offices as LPs did not happen overnight. Many of today's family offices were created by entrepreneurs who built successful businesses over two or three decades. They know what it means to take risks, build organisations, manage cash flows and create value over the long term. Unlike financial investors who study businesses from a distance, these individuals have lived the journey themselves.
As their wealth has grown, so has the need to manage it more professionally. What began as informal investment activity has steadily evolved into structured family offices with dedicated teams, governance processes and clearly defined investment mandates. In fact, from just 45 in 2018, the number of family offices in India has surged to more than 300 as of 2024, and counting.
This maturity is now finding expression in private markets. Family offices in India rank third worldwide on the VC deal volume (behind the US and the UK) and fifth on deal value—on par with Australia.
One of the biggest changes is the way family offices think about investing. A decade ago, many preferred direct investments. The attraction was understandable. Investing directly offered greater visibility and a sense of control. But direct investing also requires significant resources, sector expertise and the ability to evaluate opportunities consistently. Over time, many family offices have discovered that identifying one successful company is very different from building a diversified private market portfolio.
Today, conversations have become far more sophisticated. Family offices are spending time understanding fund strategies, manager capabilities, portfolio construction and governance standards. They are asking the same questions institutional investors ask. They want to know not only where returns will come from, but also how risks will be managed.
As family offices continue to professionalise, their allocations to PE and VC are likely to become larger and more consistent
That is an important change because it reflects a move from opportunistic investing to disciplined capital allocation.
There is another reason this trend is gaining momentum. India's PE industry is no longer an emerging asset class. Many domestic managers have now operated across multiple market cycles. They have invested, exited, returned capital and built track records over years rather than quarters.
Family offices are recognising this. They understand that experienced fund managers often have access to opportunities that individual investors may never see. They also appreciate the value of having professionals actively work with portfolio companies, help management teams navigate challenges and create value beyond capital. As a result, investing through funds is increasingly being viewed not as a compromise, but as a strategic allocation.
Balanced Capital Base
The significance of family-office participation goes beyond fundraising. For years, India's private-capital industry has been heavily influenced by global liquidity conditions. When international markets turned cautious, fundraising became difficult even if the domestic economic outlook remained strong.
A broader domestic investor base can help address this imbalance. Global capital will always remain important. India benefits enormously from international investors and will continue to do so. But every mature economy ultimately develops a strong domestic capital pool that supports entrepreneurship through different market cycles.
India is beginning to move in that direction. When Indian capital participates more actively in private markets, the benefits are felt across the system. Entrepreneurs gain access to patient capital. Fund managers gain stability. Investors gain exposure to wealth-creation opportunities closer to home.
What makes this development particularly interesting is that it reflects a broader shift in mindset.
For a long time, many Indian investors looked outward when seeking sophisticated investment opportunities. Today, there is growing confidence that some of the most compelling opportunities can be found within India itself.
That confidence matters. It means successful entrepreneurs are backing the next generation of entrepreneurs. It means wealth created in India is being reinvested into Indian businesses. And it means a larger share of the value generated by India's growth remains within the country. These are powerful changes that will play out over many years.
Looking Ahead
We are still in the early stages of this journey. As family offices continue to professionalise, their allocations to PE and VC are likely to become larger and more consistent. Their role in shaping the future of private capital in India will grow accordingly.
The bigger story, however, is not about fund sizes or allocation percentages. It is about ownership. Every major economy reaches a point where domestic capital begins to take greater responsibility for financing its own growth. India appears to be approaching that moment. The growing participation of family offices in PE and VC is one sign of that change.
Years from now, we may find that the most important contribution of family offices was not the capital they invested, but their confidence. By backing Indian fund managers and entrepreneurs, they are helping create a stronger, more self-sustaining investment ecosystem—one anchored not only on global confidence, but on India’s own conviction in its future.
(The writer is managing director and chief executive, Gaja Alternative Asset Management)