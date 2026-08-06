PhonePe Launches Fixed Deposit Marketplace, Introduces daily Recurring Deposit With Shivalik SFB

"At PhonePe, our vision is to empower every Indian to accelerate their financial progress by unlocking seamless access to financial services. The launch of our Fixed Deposit distribution, along with the Daily RD product, marks a significant milestone in that direction. Fixed Deposits remain a cornerstone of Indian household savings, offering guaranteed returns. By turning a traditionally offline process into a seamless, 100% digital journey, with the ability to interoperably invest using any bank account on the UPI rails, we are making these savings instruments accessible to the heart of Bharat with absolute confidence, capital safety, and convenience," said Deep Agrawal, Vice President and Head of Payments at PhonePe.