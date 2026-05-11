PhysicsWallah Could Deliver 7-fold Profit Jump By FY28, Says HSBC

PhysicsWallah, which started as a YouTube channel in 2016, is now one of India’s leading education technology companies offering both online and offline courses. The company went public in November 2025 in an issue comprising a fresh share sale of ₹3,100 crore and an offer for sale component of ₹380 crore, through which co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari each offloaded shares worth ₹190 crore.