PhysicsWallah Offering New Teachers Up To ₹15 Lakh To Poach Students: Report

Industry Practice and Expansion Strategy

The highest payout of ₹15 lakh is reserved for students securing All India Rank 1, followed by ₹12 lakh for ranks two and three, ₹9 lakh for ranks four to 10, ₹7.5 lakh for ranks 11 to 100, ₹4 lakh for ranks 101 to 500, and ₹2 lakh for ranks between 501 and 1,000. Students must enrol before the specified deadline and attend at least two subject classes for the reward to qualify, as per the report.