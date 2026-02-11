Why Elara Capital Sees Over 60% Upside in UGRO Capital Shares

According to the brokerage firm, UGRO is one of the cheapest stocks in its peer group, trading at around 0.8x FY27 estimated book value, while peers trade at 2–3x. In comparison, rated peers such as Bajaj Finance (4.5x), Shriram Finance (3.4x), Aadhar Housing (2.3x), CreditAccess (2.4x), Aptus (2.2x), Aavas (2.1x), Home First (2.4x) and India Shelter (2.2x) trade in the 2–4.5x range. Despite its return of assets (RoA) expected to improve to 2.9–3.4%, broadly comparable to several peers, UGRO continues to trade at a steep discount.