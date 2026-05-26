IGL shares jumped nearly 4% after a fourth CNG price increase.
Delhi CNG prices rose ₹2/kg amid global energy supply disruptions.
West Asia tensions and Hormuz risks continue pressuring fuel markets.
Shares of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) surged nearly 4.5% on Tuesday after compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were increased for the fourth time, amid continued pressure on global energy markets.
The stock rose 4.5% to ₹169.90 in early trade on the NSE after the company announced a fresh revision in CNG prices effective from 6 am on Tuesday. Following the latest increase, CNG prices in Delhi have been raised by ₹2 per kg to ₹83.09 per kg.
The latest revision comes against the backdrop of volatile global energy markets as the West Asia conflict continues without a clear resolution.
IGL informed customers that revised prices would apply across its operating markets. Consumers in Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida will now pay ₹91.70 per kg, while prices in Gurugram have risen to ₹88.12 per kg. In Ajmer, CNG rates have increased to ₹92.44 per kg.
Supply Concerns Persist
Natural gas and LPG supplies have remained under pressure due to disruptions in global energy trade routes. A key concern remains the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.
The Strait handles nearly 20% of global LNG trade, making any disruption a major risk for energy markets. Prolonged disruptions could significantly impact natural gas flows and increase global price pressures.
Analysts believe the ongoing conflict, now stretching into its third month, may continue to keep energy prices elevated. Reports suggest crude oil could remain above the $100-per-barrel level if disruptions around the route persist.
Fuel Prices Continue To Rise
The latest CNG hike follows another increase in petrol and diesel prices earlier this week. On Monday, oil marketing companies raised petrol prices by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel prices by ₹2.71 per litre.
The revisions have pushed cumulative fuel price increases to nearly ₹7.5 per litre over the past two weeks.
State-run oil retailers had absorbed rising global crude costs for weeks despite mounting pressure. However, reports indicated that oil marketing companies were collectively losing nearly ₹1,000 crore every day, increasing pressure for retail price adjustments.