Paras Healthcare, MK Sons Fine Jewels Get Sebi's Nod To Float IPOs

Paras Healthcare Ltd and MK Sons Fine Jewels Ltd have secured Sebi's approval to float their initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the market regulator showed on Friday.
This paves the way for the companies to launch their public issues.
Paras Healthcare and MK Sons Fine Jewels had filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in June and May, respectively, and received the regulator's observations in August, the update showed.
Sebi observations are a key step in the IPO process, following which the company can proceed with further preparations for the public issue, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.
Paras Healthcare, a clinical speciality-led hospital platform providing tertiary and quaternary healthcare services, plans to raise up to ₹1,800 crore through an IPO comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth up to ₹1,300 crore by the selling shareholder.
The company proposes to utilise the IPO proceeds towards prepayment or scheduled repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary PMHPL for repayment or prepayment of its borrowings, and general corporate purposes.
The company operates under the "Paras Health" brand and has a network of eight hospitals with an aggregate bed capacity of 2,211 beds as of March 31, 2026.
Paras Healthcare has a presence across five states and one union territory, with hospitals in Gurugram and Panchkula in Haryana, Patna and Darbhanga in Bihar, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Ranchi in Jharkhand and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.
Advertisement
MK Sons Fine Jewels plans to raise funds through an IPO comprising a fresh issue of up to 1.36 crore equity shares and an OFS of up to 34 lakh equity shares by promoter Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani.
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for setting up a new showroom in Maharashtra, expanding an existing showroom in Gujarat, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes.
Shares of both companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE.