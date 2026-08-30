“We started working on software-led braking, fast charging, and connected scooter experiences well before they became expected in the market. That head start matters because it gives us the experience to integrate these technologies deeply into the vehicle and bring the engineering depth we have built over the years to a much larger set of riders. AeBS, MagicKey, AutoPopTM, and AirWalk are examples of that approach, each designed to make everyday riding more effortless,” Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO of Ather Energy, said