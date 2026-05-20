BPCL Reports Flat Q4 Profit on Impairment Hit, FY26 Profit Soars 75%

"During FY 2025-26, (BPCL's wholly-owned upstream subsidiary) Bharat PetroResources Ltd has impaired investments due to change in prospects of its blocks," it said. Accordingly, "an impairment loss of Rs 4,349.13 crore has been recognised based on the value of in use of assets as on March 31, 2026." The gross carrying value of upstream investment has come down from Rs 15,426.37 crore to Rs 11,313.83 crore.