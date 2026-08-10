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Donut-Shaped And AI-Powered: OpenAI’s $400 Smart Speaker Is Coming

OpenAI is reportedly developing a premium AI-powered smart speaker with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom, featuring an unusual design and a potential $300-$400 price tag

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Gowri Lakshmi
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • OpenAI’s reported AI speaker could cost $300-$400, putting it well above mainstream Alexa and Google Nest devices.

  • The device is reportedly being developed with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom and could feature a donut-shaped form with moving components.

  • The speaker could become a dedicated voice interface for ChatGPT, although OpenAI has yet to confirm its price, specifications or release date.

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to enter the smart speaker market with a premium AI-powered device that could cost between $300 and $400. The company is developing the product in collaboration with LoveFrom, the design firm founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, Bloomberg reported.

The device is expected to arrive in 2027, although OpenAI has not officially confirmed its existence, pricing or launch timeline.

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Premium AI Speaker To Challenge Alexa, Google

If launched at the reported price, OpenAI's speaker would sit well above most mainstream smart home devices.

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Amazon's Alexa speakers, for instance, generally sell between around $40 and $240, while Google's Nest range also occupies significantly lower price points. OpenAI's reported $300-$400 positioning would therefore place the device firmly in the premium segment.

The move comes as major technology companies seek to bring generative AI assistants beyond smartphones and computers and into dedicated hardware.

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OpenAI has previously described its broader hardware ambitions as an effort to create a physical interface for ChatGPT. A dedicated home device could allow users to interact with the AI primarily through voice rather than relying on a screen.

Donut-Shaped Design, Moving Components

The reported design is expected to be one of the device's biggest differentiators.

According to Bloomberg, the speaker could feature a distinctive donut-like form that allows it to be easily moved around a home. Users could place it on a bedside table, kitchen counter or other locations depending on where they want to interact with ChatGPT.

The device is reportedly being developed using high-quality metal and is expected to have a more premium aesthetic than conventional smart speakers.

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Another unusual feature could be moving components built into the hardware. Their precise function remains unclear, but the design reportedly reflects LoveFrom's involvement in developing the product.

OpenAI's Hardware Bet

The project represents a major expansion of OpenAI's ambitions beyond software and AI models. Working with Ive's LoveFrom could also give the company a distinctive design identity as it attempts to establish a presence in consumer hardware.

However, the reported price could prove challenging in a category where smart speakers have historically faced difficulties generating significant profits.

Consumers may also find it difficult to justify paying several hundred dollars for a device when cheaper speakers already offer voice assistants and smart-home controls.

For now, OpenAI has not confirmed the device, and its specifications, pricing and launch date could change before any official release.

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