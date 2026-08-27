OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Ads In India, Its Second-Largest Market

OpenAI has partnered with WPP and Omnicom as its first advertising agency partners in India, citing their experience in strategy, creative work, measurement and brand safety. The company said more agencies would be added over time. More than 50 brands are expected to go live with ads on ChatGPT in India this week, OpenAI said. A self-serve ChatGPT Ads Manager will also be made available in India from September 4, allowing businesses to run campaigns with daily budgets starting at ₹725.