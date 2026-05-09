IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Friday said the toll revenue of its group entities rose 24% year-on-year to ₹793.5 crore in April 2026.
The toll revenue stood at ₹641.8 crore in April 2025, IRB said in an exchange filing.
The toll revenue includes earnings of IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT).
Of the total 24 toll assets, IRB MP Expressway Pvt Ltd (Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Old Mumbai-Pune Highway NH4) contributed the highest share of ₹157 crore to the total toll revenue in April 2026, up from ₹150.7 crore a year ago.
IRB Golconda Expressway Private Ltd (Hyderabad Outer Ring Road) was the second-largest contributor, with toll revenue of ₹79 crore in April 2026 compared to ₹68.3 crore in the corresponding month of the last year.
IRB Ahmedabad-Vadodara Super Express Tollway Pvt Ltd (Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway NE1 and NH 48) emerged as the third largest contributor, reporting toll revenue of ₹78.7 crore in April 2026, up from ₹65.4 crore a year ago.
"It is a promising start to the new financial year. We have commenced FY27 on a positive note, with revenue growth maintaining healthy momentum across our portfolio. Toll revenue for the month grew by 24% year-on-year, driven by strong underlying traffic trends, addition of new projects and tariff revisions. Backed by the resilience of the Indian economy, we remain confident of sustaining this growth trajectory in the coming months as well," Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, said.
IRB is India's leading and largest private toll roads and highways concessionaire with an asset base of around ₹94,000 crore in 13 states, with a 44% share in awarded TOT space (Toll-Operate-Transfer), and around 16% share in the Golden Quadrilateral Project.