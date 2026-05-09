"It is a promising start to the new financial year. We have commenced FY27 on a positive note, with revenue growth maintaining healthy momentum across our portfolio. Toll revenue for the month grew by 24% year-on-year, driven by strong underlying traffic trends, addition of new projects and tariff revisions. Backed by the resilience of the Indian economy, we remain confident of sustaining this growth trajectory in the coming months as well," Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, said.