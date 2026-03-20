Novo Nordisk's Patent Expires, Indian Pharma Lines Up for Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Drugs

Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent is set to expire in India
Natco Pharma will launch generic vials starting at ₹1,290 per month
Over 40 Indian firms are preparing 50+ branded generics for Day 1
Novo Nordisk is set to lose patent protection on its blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, marking the beginning of a new phase for generic GLP-1 treatment. The patent expiry is expected to trigger the entry of multiple Indian pharmaceutical companies into the market with lower-cost versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in both drugs.
Among the early movers, Natco Pharma is reportedly planning to launch a generic semaglutide injection as soon as approvals permit.
The company is expected to price the monthly dose starting at around ₹1,290 (approximately $14), making it significantly more affordable than existing branded options. A pen device version is also anticipated by April, with a projected monthly cost of about ₹4,500. In comparison, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pen is priced at roughly ₹10,480 in India and around $199 in the United States under a self-pay model.
Indian Companies In Line
Other drugmakers are also expected to enter the market aggressively, with starting prices likely ranging between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 per month, Bloomberg reported. This anticipated wave of competition is expected to drive a sharp price correction in the GLP-1 segment, making these treatments more accessible.
Several major Indian pharmaceutical companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Lupin Limited, are among at least a dozen firms preparing to launch generic semaglutide products soon after the patent expiry.
While Canada was the first market to reportedly lose patent protection for semaglutide earlier this year, regulatory approvals for generics are still pending there, positioning India as the first major market likely to witness a surge of copycat versions. The resulting price competition is expected to be closely monitored globally, especially as Novo Nordisk faces similar patent expiries in markets such as China, Brazil, and Turkey.
Market Reaction
The development has also influenced market sentiment, with pharmaceutical stocks rallying in anticipation of new revenue opportunities.
Shares of companies such as Laurus Labs rose nearly 4%, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin Limited, and Biocon Limited gained around 3% each.
Other companies, including Divi’s Laboratories, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cipla Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Lifesciences, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Wockhardt, saw gains of 1–2%. The rally pushed the Nifty Pharma index up by nearly 2%, making it one of the top-performing sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange of India.