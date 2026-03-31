Novo Nordisk Cuts Ozempic, Wegovy Prices by Up to 48% Amid Generic Pressure

Ozempic, developed to manage Type 2 diabetes originally, has gained immense popularity globally due to its ability to aid in weight management. It is available in the form of three dosages — 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg — in India with prices ranging between ₹8,800 and ₹11,175. After the price cut the prices of Ozempic will drop in the range of ₹5,660 to ₹9,100.